Fact Check: Did Nirmala Sitharaman Endorse Investment Platform Promising up to INR 15 Lakh Monthly Income for INR 25,000 Investment? PIB Debunks Digitally-Altered Fake Video

New Delhi, September 17: Is there a chance to earn INR 60,000 in 24 hours and INR lakh per month by investing in an investment platform? The question comes as a viral video shows Finance Minister and BJP leader Nirmala Sitharaman endorsing a daily income investment platform. The video, which is going viral on social media, shows Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman endorsing a scheme that allegedly guarantees daily returns on an investment of INR 25,000.

In the video, a journalist asks Nirmala Sitharaman, "Is it true that Indian citizens can earn upto INR 15 lakh per month with your programme by investing a minimum amount of INR 25,000?". Responding to the question, Nirmala Sitharaman says, "Yes, that is true. I am tired of repeating it. Everyone who has invested from INR 25,000 is now earning upto INR 15 lakh per month. ITR Filing Deadline Extended to September 30? Fake Circular Surfaces on Social Media, September 16 Was the Official Last Date.

Is Nirmala Sitharaman Promoting an Investment Platform? PIB Says Video Is Digitally Altered

💥Lured by promises of ₹60,000 in 24 hours or ₹15 lakh per month from an “investment platform”⁉️ 🚨 Sounds ENTICING ⁉️Beware‼️ A video doing the rounds on social media falsely shows Union Finance Minister @nsitharaman endorsing a scheme that allegedly guarantees daily returns… pic.twitter.com/WK6rT2aZtn — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) September 17, 2025

The Finance Minister further adds, "I personally use this programme and I am 100 per cent confident in it." While the video appears to be true, a fact check conducted by PIB revealed that the video was digitally altered "This is a SCAM! It is a digitally altered #fake video," PIB said. The Press Information Bureau's Fact Check Unit further clarified that the Finance Minister or the Government of India have not launched or backed any such investment scheme. Have You Received an SMS Asking to Update Your Address in 24 Hours for an India Post Delivery? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Message Going Viral.

PIB urged people not to fall for fraudulent investment claims. "Stay cautious. Always verify before you share," the post added. Hence, the alleged claim that Nirmala Sitharaman endorsed an investment scheme that allegedly guarantees daily returns on an investment of INR 25,000 is fake. The viral clip showing the Finance Minister promoting an investment platform is a digitally altered fake video.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of PIB Fact Check). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Fact check

Claim : Nirmala Sitharaman is promoting investment platform that guarantees daily returns on an investment of INR 25,000. Conclusion : PIB called the investment platform a scam. It clarified that the viral clip of Nirmala Sitharaman is a digitally altered fake video. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 17, 2025 05:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).