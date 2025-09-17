Lucknow, September 17: A woman from Jawaharpur village in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki has reportedly survived 41 snake bites in a case that has baffled doctors and left villagers whispering about the supernatural. After being bitten by a snake on Thursday, September 11, she was rushed to a health centre, where she received initial treatment.

According to a TV9 Hindi report, the woman, identified as Rahmatul Bano, daughter of Munavvar Ali, was bitten again on Thursday evening, September 11. Her family rushed her to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Deva, where she was admitted around 6:35 pm on Friday, September 12. She remains under observation in an unconscious state, though her condition is said to be stable. Uttar Pradesh: Man Bitten by Snakes 5 Times in Less Than 2 Months in Fatehpur, Survives All Snake Bites; Doctors Shocked Over ‘Strange’ Case.

‘Supernatural’ Rumours Fly as Barabanki Woman Survives 41 Snake Bites

Her brother, Azad, said, “My sister has been bitten by snakes at least 40 times before on different occasions. We even took her to Lucknow’s Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and Trauma Centre. Each time, she has survived. It sounds unbelievable, but this is our reality.”

The incident has become a talk of the town after the family said that the snakes targeted only Rahmatul while sparing everyone else in the household, leading to superstitious and supernatural theories. Baghpat Snake Bite Video: Youth Dies After Venomous Black Cobra Bites Him in Sleep in Uttar Pradesh.

Doctors, however, remain sceptical. The CHC superintendent said the girl has been admitted multiple times with claims of a snake bite. “The fact that the same patient is said to have been bitten 41 times raises doubts in itself,” he said. Rahmatul continues to recover under medical supervision.

