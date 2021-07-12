Lucknow, Jul 12 (PTI) The total number of COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh increased to 17,07,446 on Monday as 96 more people tested positive for the contagious disease while the death toll climbed to 22,700 with two fresh fatalities.

Twenty-eight fresh cases were reported from Sitapur and 14 from Lucknow, the state government said in a statement issued here.

The latest deaths were reported from Prayagraj and Azamgarh, it said.

As many as 112 more COVID-19 patients were discharged after recovering from the disease the previous day, taking the total number of recoveries so far to 16,83,170, the statement said.

The number of active cases in Uttar Pradesh stands at 1,576, it said.

So far, over 6.08 crore samples have been tested in the state. These include 2.28 lakh samples tested the previous day, it said.

