Lucknow, Jul 30 (PTI) The Monsoon session of Uttar Pradesh Assembly will convene from August 11 and continue till August 16, a senior official said here on Wednesday.

Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana has approved convening the session from August 11-16, Principal Secretary of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Pradeep Kumar Dubey said in a letter sent to all the members.

Also Read | Is the Government Offering INR 15 Lakh Returns on INR 21,000 Investment Scheme Promoted by PM Narendra Modi and FM Nirmala Sitharaman? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake, AI-Generated Video.

During the session, new bills are likely to be tabled in the House, Dubey said, adding that members will be informed about them in due course.

Also Read | Donald Trump Announces 25% Tariffs With Penalty on India From August 1 for Buying Military Equipment and Energy From Russia.

There will be no meeting of the House on August 15 due to Independence Day and on August 16 due to Krishna Janmashtami, he said.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)