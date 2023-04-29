Lucknow, Apr 30 (PTI) In a bid to make the 100th episode of 'Mann ki Baat' a historic event, the UP unit of the BJP has made elaborate arrangements for its telecast at 55,000 centres at the booth level.

The episode will be aired at more than 100 places in every assembly constituency of the state, in presence of local MPs, MLAs and other elected public representatives and senior party functionaries.

UP BJP chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary and state BJP general secretary (organisation) Dharampal Singh will attend the programme, the state BJP said in a statement here.

