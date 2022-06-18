Prayagraj (UP), Jun 18 (PTI) Girls outperformed boys in the Uttar Pradesh Class 12th board examinations with a pass percentage of 90.15 against latter's 81.21 per cent, a UP Board official said here on Saturday.

The exam was conducted by Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), which announced the result at 4 pm.

Releasing the intermediate result, Director of Education (Secondary) Sarita Tiwari said that a total of 9,80,543 boys and 9,28,706 girls have passed in this examination.

While Divyanshi of Fatehpur stood first, securing 95.40 per cent marks, Anshika Yadav and Yogesh Paratap Singh of Prayagraj stood second with 95 per cent each and Balkishan of Fatehpur stood third with 94.20 per cent, she said.

A total of 24,11,035 candidates appeared in the UP Board's Class 12th examination which was conducted at 8,373 examination centres, out of which 19,09,249 candidates passed.

Total 28 candidates, including 15 girls and 13 boys, secured the top 10 ranks in the state.

The Class 10th board results were announced earlier at 2 pm.

According to information provided by board officials, students of Gautam Buddha Nagar scored the highest pass percentage of 95.58. This district was followed by Etawah at 93.71 per cent, Amethi at 93.51 per cent, Shamli at 93.41 per cent and Ghaziabad at 93.05 per cent.

On the other hand, students from Jhansi with a pass percentage of 79.7 per cent ranked last among all districts.

Shrawasti at 80.8 per cent, Hardoi at 81.18 per cent, Mahoba at 83.7 per cent and Raebareli at 84.18 per cent are a few other districts with the lowest pass percentage.

