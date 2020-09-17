Noida (UP), Sep 17 (PTI) The body of a 14-year-old boy was found stuck in a culvert of a canal in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Thursday, three days after he went missing, police said.

The body was found in the Khareli canal near Banjarpur village in the Dankaur Police Station area, a senior officer said.

"Locals had alerted the police about the body stuck in the culvert, following which it was fished out. The boy has been identified. His family had approached the police with a missing complaint earlier this week," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Noida, Harish Chander said.

The boy had gone missing from Babaawad village under the Badalpur Police Station limits on Monday, and an FIR was lodged the next day, he said.

"Now a fresh complaint has been made by the boy's family at the Badalpur police station, and a probe has been taken up to ascertain the cause of his death and nab the person behind the act," the DCP added.

The body has been sent for an autopsy and further proceedings are underway, the police said.

