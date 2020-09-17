Diljit Dosanjh, the actor-singer from the heartlands of India, is speaking up for rights of the farmers in the country. He posted on Twitter about saving farmers and protesting against 'Kisan virodhi bill'. One Twitter user asked him to not spread 'fake news' and enquired if he knew the points that the farmers are against. Diljit had an answer. He replied pointing out three important concerns that the farmers have. Farmer Bills: What Are The 3 Legislations Brought by Modi Government? Why Are Farmers Protesting? Know All About These.

Diljit said that farmers don't have the power to decide the rate. Secondly, there is no minimum support price decided (MSP). Lastly, farmers don't have storage so the limit doesn't matter. "We Expect FARMERS to Feed the Nation But they can’t decide on the Rate," he wrote.

Check Out The Original Tweet Here:

Mr@diljitdisanjh can u explain the points which are against farmers. I don't think that full ordinance is against farmers. So dont spread fake news. — nitish sharma (@nitishs1503) September 17, 2020

Check Out Diljit Dosanjh's Reply Here:

1. Farmers can’t decide THE RATE 2. There is No Minimum Support Price decided 3. Farmers don’t have storage to store the crops so it doesn’t matter on how much limit they have.. We Expect FARMERS to Feed the Nation But they can’t decide on the Rate 😊 Shaabaash .. 👏🏼 https://t.co/48fFshJbSJ — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) September 17, 2020

The Centre promulgated three ordinances on June 5. Farmers across Haryana and Punjab have been protesting against it. After the monsoon session of the Parliament, the government introduced three bills to replace the ordinances. Haryana Farmers' Protest: Narendra Modi Govt Should Apologise for Lathicharge on Farmers, Says Kisan Congress.

The three bills are The Farmers’ Produce Trade And Commerce (Promotion And Facilitation) Bill and The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill. The latter was passed in the Parliament on Tuesday after a voice vote.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 17, 2020 06:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).