Banda (UP), May 29 (PTI) The blood-soaked body of a teenage girl with injury marks on the stomach has been recovered from her house in the Kamasin area, police said on Sunday.

The body of the 17-year-old girl was found on Saturday, a police officer said.

Also Read | Income Tax Department Starts Investigation Against Kanpur-Based Businessman Piyush Jain.

He said the incident came to light after her family members returned home from the field.

The body has been sent for post mortem and an investigation was underway, the police officer said.

Also Read | Rajya Sabha Elections 2022: AAP Fields Two Padma Shree Awardees for Rajya Sabha Polls from Punjab.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)