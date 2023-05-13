Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 13 (ANI): Shafeek Ahmed Ansari, Apna Dal (Soneylal) candidate for the Suar assembly by-polls has won the seat, as per the Election Commission of India.

The assembly bye-elections were held in Suar and Chhanbey assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh.

Ansari, the candidate of the Apna Dal (S) and BJP alliance, won the Suar seat by 8724 votes by defeating Samajwadi Party candidate Anuradha Chauhan.

Suar assembly seat in Rampur district was declared vacant on February 13 after a Moradabad court sentenced Abdullah Azam Khan, the son of senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, to two years in jail in a 15-year-old case. (ANI)

