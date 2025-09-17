Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 17 (ANI): A Special CBI Court has issued an order for attachment of two properties of the Senior Passport Superintendent, then posted at the Regional Passport Office (RPO), Ghaziabad, in an alleged disproportionate assets case.

According to a release, Senior Passport Superintendent Deepak Chandra is presently posted at RPO, Mumbai.

Also Read | PM Modi 75th Birthday: UK King Charles Sends Kadamb Tree As Present to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on His Birthday.

CBI registered the case on March 24 against the said accused. It was alleged that the accused public servant had acquired Disproportionate Assets amounting to Rs 85,06,900/- (146.43%) during the check period, i.e. June 30, 2018, to August 30, 2024, the release said.

During the course of the investigation, a search was conducted at the residential premises of the accused, which led to the recovery of a huge unaccounted cash of around Rs 60.00 lakh, details of investments in immovable properties, as well as details of various expenses of high magnitude.

Also Read | 'Deeply Appreciate Italy's Friendship': PM Narendra Modi Thanks His Italian Counterpart Giorgia Meloni for Warm Wishes on His 75th Birthday.

Investigation also revealed that during the Check Period, the accused public servant had invested in 2 immovable assets, i.e., 01 residential flat in Raj Nagar Extension, Ghaziabad and 1 commercial shop in Greater Noida West, Gautam Budh Nagar, beyond his known sources of income, the release said.

On the application of CBI, the Hon'ble Court issued an ad-interim order for attachment of the above-mentioned properties.

Earlier, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Court in Visakhapatnam had convicted and sentenced Kalaka Ramdas, then Inspector of Central Excise and Customs, Srikakulam Range, along with Polaki Janakiram of Vandragi village in Srikakulam district, and a private company in a Rs 32.28 crore fraud case.

According to the release, all three have been awarded five years' imprisonment each. The court also imposed fines of Rs 1,01,000 on Ramdas, Rs 2,51,000 on Janakiram, and Rs 2,01,000 on the company, amounting to a total fine of Rs 5.53 lakh.

"CBI registered the instant case on 30.08.2005. It was alleged that a private person entered into a criminal conspiracy with the accused P.Janakiram to cheat the Excise and Customs duties. Jankiram impersonated as Palla Kesava Rao, and they established the accused firm in the name of M/s. SBGTC (M/s. Sri Balaji General Trading Company). Further, the accused P.Janakiram, by impersonating as P.Kesava Rao and by forging the signatures in the name of the non-existent Kesava Rao, applied to Visakhapatnam Special Economic Zone (VSEZ) for a Trading License and Import and Export Code, and also applied to the Central Excise for declaring the premises as a Warehousing Station under the Customs Act," it said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)