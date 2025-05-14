UP CM Yogi Adityanath chairs a high level review meeting of the Food Safety and Drug Administration. (Photo/ANI)

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 14 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a crucial meeting on Wednesday with officials from the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department in Lucknow.

The meeting addressed growing concerns over food safety and adulteration in the state. CM Yogi emphasised that the health of the ordinary people is the top priority of the state government, and this responsibility should be fulfilled with complete transparency and commitment.

During the meeting, CM Yogi directed officials to take strict action against food adulteration and fake medicine trade, terming these acts as "social crimes" that significantly threaten public health.

He instructed that offenders' photos be displayed at major intersections to deter others and raise awareness.

The Chief Minister reviewed the progress of the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department, noting the expansion of food and drug laboratories across the state.

Twelve divisions, including Aligarh, Ayodhya, and Varanasi, have established new laboratories, and existing ones in Lucknow, Gorakhpur, and Jhansi have been upgraded. Modern microbiology laboratories have also been established in Lucknow, Meerut, and Varanasi.

CM Yogi emphasised the importance of transparency and accountability in the food safety process. The FSDA has implemented a password-protected barcode system to ensure the confidentiality and impartiality of sample analysis. A mobile app, "Food Safety Connect," and a toll-free number have been introduced to encourage public participation.

The meeting also discussed investment and job creation in the medical device and pharmaceutical manufacturing sectors. Proposals worth Rs 1,470 crore were approved in the last three years, resulting in direct employment for over 3,340 people (ANI).

