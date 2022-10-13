Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 13 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday reviewed the preparations for 'Deepotsava' during his visit to Ayodhya. CM Yogi also released the logo for Deepotsava on the occasion.

The Principal Secretary, Tourism, made the presentation regarding preparations while the Chief Minister issued necessary instructions.

While supervising the preparations at the 'Ramkatha Sangrahalaya', the Chief Minister directed the concerned officials to complete the preparations for 'Deepotsava' in a time-bound manner, keeping cleanliness and safety standards in mind.

He further instructed that the personnel should be deployed for eight hours each and the roads should be rid of potholes before Diwali.

Nodal Officer Ajay Pratap Singh informed that so far about 12 lakh diyas have been prepared for the 'Ram ki Paidi' ghat. The meeting was attended by various senior officials and public representatives.

Earlier, Yogi also reviewed the situation arising out of incessant rainfall in the state in the last few days.

The Chief Minister has directed the Group of Ministers to immediately visit the districts under their charge and extend their cooperation in relief and rescue works to the flood-affected parts of the state.

In a high-level meeting chaired by Yogi Adityanath, instructions were issued to expedite the relief and rehabilitation work in all the districts affected by heavy rains. CM Yogi also ordered to keep the District Control Room functional 24x7 under the leadership of Joint Magistrate level officers.

"Due to excessive rains in the last few days, adverse effects have been seen on life, livestock, and agriculture. Loss of lives and money has been reported in many districts. The State Government is committed to making necessary arrangements for the safety and maintenance of all the affected people", an official release said quoting Yogi Adityanath. (ANI)

