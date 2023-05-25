Lucknow, May 25 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the construction site of Maa Shakumbhari Devi University in Saharanpur district on Thursday and warned of strict action against the contractor for the slow pace of work, officials said.

He also paid obeisance at the Shiv Gorakhnath temple at Tulsipur village in Muzaffarnagar district.

Also Read | Assam Witnessing New Era of Peace and Development, Says PM Narendra Modi.

In Saharanpur district, CM Adityanath took stock of the progress in the construction of Maa Shakumbhari Devi University and directed officials to speed up the work.

Expressing his displeasure over the slow progress of the construction work, he directed the firms to complete the construction of the administrative block, vice-chancellor's house, boundary wall, roads and sewers by July 15 following prescribed standards.

Also Read | Germany: Last Generation Plan Further Protests After Raids.

If there is no progress in the work, the district magistrate will be asked to take strict action against the contractor and blacklist the firm, the chief minister said.

Adityanath asked the vice-chancellor of the university to start post-graduate classes in the university from the next session.

"The university will contribute towards the enrichment of Indian culture and civilization through higher education and therefore any kind of negligence in the construction work will not be acceptable," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)