Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 28 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's Thursday visit to Ayodhya was postponed due to bad weather conditions and fog in Lucknow.

CM Yogi's helicopter could not take off owing to poor visibility conditions.

Yogi Adityanath was scheduled to reach Ayodhya on Thursday to take stock of the arrangements ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the temple town on Saturday.

The Chief Minister will now travel to Ayodhya on Friday and review the ongoing preparations there. Meanwhile, he will be holding a meeting through video conferencing, said officials.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the holy city on December 30 to inaugurate the airport and railway station there and also conduct a roadshow and a public gathering.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has decided to run a campaign for Ram Mandir celebrations starting January 1, in which BJP workers will go door to door in all the villages across the country and encourage ten crore families to participate in Diya Lightning programs for Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The grand consecration ceremony of 'Ram Lalla' is scheduled for January 22 next year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address attendees at the grand event from the front of the 'Singh Dwar', the main entrance to the temple, sources said earlier on Thursday.

According to sources, lakhs of devotees are likely to pour into the temple town for the grand occasion. (ANI)

