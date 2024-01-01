Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 1 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday interacted with students at the Goraknath temple and extended his blessings for their future.

One of the children also celebrated his birthday with the Chief Minister on the occasion. CM Yogi blessed the child and extended his good wishes for his future. The children met CM Yogi during his visit to the Gorakhnath Temple where they had gone to offer prayers braving the cold.

On seeing CM Yogi, the excited children approached him, touched his feet, and extended their New Year greetings.

The CM blessed the children and also enquired about their studies. A boy named Shivam Patel told him that he was from Prayagraj and had come to the Gorakhnath Temple with his family as part of a pilgrimage.

Another boy named Akash from Gorakhpur mentioned that it was his birthday, and he had come to seek blessings from Guru Gorakhnath. Upon hearing this, CM Yogi extended his warm birthday wishes to Akash.

The Chief Minister blessed the children, wishing them success in their studies, good health, and progress in life.

CM Yogi also perfomed 'Havan' on the first day of the New Year in Goraknath temple.

During his visit to the Gorakhnath temple, on Monday morning, the first day of the new year, Chief Minister and Gorakshpeethadhishwar Yogi Adityanath performed Rudrabhishek as per the rituals at the Shaktipeeth located on the first floor of his residence in the temple. Learned teachers and priests completed the ritual of Rudrabhishek.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also held a Janata Darbar in the courtyard of Gorakhnath Temple and listened to the problems of the people who came and gave instructions to the officials to solve their problems. (ANI)

