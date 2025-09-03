Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 3 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Wednesday, underlined the need for stronger collaboration between industry and academia to position India as a global hub of technology and sustainable development.

According to a release, CM Yogi was addressing the Samanvay industry-academia engagement program at IIT Kanpur.

Also Read | PM Modi Mother Abuse Row: Using Abusive Words for Anyone's Mother Not in Our 'Sanskaar', Says Tejashwi Yadav.

Highlighting the event's theme of "coordination," the CM said discussions on Artificial Intelligence, Cyber Security, and Sustainability would not only advance innovation but also directly improve citizens' quality of life. "Industry-academia collaboration today is linked to solving global challenges and building a Viksit and Atmanirbhar Bharat," he said.

Tracing India's economic trajectory, Adityanath noted that while India contributed 25% to global GDP until the 17th century, this fell to 2% by 1947. He credited recent reforms for propelling India to the world's fourth-largest economy, with the potential to rise to the third position within two years.

Also Read | Delhi-NCR Rains: Heavy Downpour Brings Relief From Heat, but National Capital Chokes on Traffic Snarls (Watch Videos).

Praising IIT Kanpur's role in technology over six decades, CM Yogi urged it to become the hub of India's first Deep-Tech India 2025 model, for which land has already been allotted. He also sought the institute's support in strengthening cybersecurity, pointing out that Uttar Pradesh now has cyber police stations in all 75 districts and a State Cyber and Forensic Institute.

The CM said Uttar Pradesh had overcome its "BIMARU" image and is now the country's second-largest economy, thanks to better law and order, investment inflows, and infrastructure. He cited examples of transformation in Bundelkhand, where tap water has reached every home and farm incomes have grown tenfold. He also highlighted record plantation of 240 crore saplings in eight years, confirmed by the Forest Research Institute, as increasing forest cover.

Adityanath called on industries to reinvest in innovation rather than focusing solely on profit. He recalled IIT Kanpur's role during the COVID-19 pandemic and its contributions to the Defence Corridor and Med-Tech Centre, stressing that coordinated efforts would restore India's global leadership.

Cabinet Minister Rakesh Sachan, IIT Kanpur Director Prof Manindra Agrawal, TCS CTO Harrick Vin, and Deputy Director Prof Brajbhushan were present at the event.

Meanwhile, India's first National DeepTech Conference, DeepTech Bharat 2025, was launched at IIT Kanpur in the CM's presence. The conference, with participation from DRDO, ISRO, MeitY, and over 200 venture capital firms, focuses on AI, Semiconductors, Quantum Technology, Space Tech, and Biosciences.

It unveiled DeepTech Policy 2035, India's first deep-tech accelerator, and the country's first AI co-pilot. The initiative aims to make Uttar Pradesh India's first deep-tech-ready state, helping it achieve a $1 trillion economy, while extending opportunities to startups and youth from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)