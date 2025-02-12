Lucknow/Varanasi, Feb 12 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh units of the Congress and the Samajwadi Party on Wednesday offered prayers and paid floral tributes to Sant Ravidas on his 648th birth anniversary.

While the SP commemorated the occasion at its state headquarters in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai visited the social reformer's birthplace at Seer Govardhanpur in Varanasi to offer prayers.

Also Read | Samay Raina Breaks Silence on 'Vulgar Remarks' Controversy Surrounding Ranveer Allahbadia, Says 'Have Deleted All Videos Related to India's Got Latent Show From YouTube'.

According to a statement issued by the SP, the party's national secretary and former minister Rajendra Chaudhary paid floral tributes to Sant Ravidas' statue on behalf of party president and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav.

Yadav, in a statement, said Sant Ravidas was a great social reformer who opposed discrimination and blind faith. He also extended his greetings and best wishes to the people of the state.

Also Read | RSMSSB Rajasthan CET Graduation Level Result 2025 Declared at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Know Steps To Download Scorecard.

A Congress statement said Rai visited the Ravidas temple in Seer Govardhanpur, offered prayers, and wished for public welfare.

"Sant Ravidas' life symbolises social harmony, and his ideals will continue to inspire us all," Rai said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)