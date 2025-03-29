Lucknow, Mar 29 (PTI) Ahead of the commencement of the nine-day Navratri (on March 30) and the Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations (on March 31), Director General of Police of Uttar Pradesh Prashant Kumar on Saturday directed deployment of "rooftop duty" with necessary equipment at sensitive places.

In a series of directives issued to senior police officials of the state on Saturday, DGP Kumar said, "Rooftop duty with necessary equipment should be deployed at sensitive places and proper police arrangements should be ensured by identifying all the important areas."

Also Read | Ugadi 2025 Wishes: MK Stalin Extend Greetings on Eve of Ugadi, Says 'Let New Year Encourage Telugu, Kannada Speaking People To Protect Linguistic, Political Rights'.

He added that foot patrolling should be done around markets, crowded places and important business establishments and anti-sabotage checking should be done regularly.

Adequate fire-fighting arrangements should be made in the markets, he said, adding that animals should not be allowed to roam on the routes near Eidgahs/mosques during 'namaaz'.

Also Read | Meat Ban in Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath Government Directs Closure of Illegal Slaughter Houses, Ban on Sale of Meat Within 500 Metres of Religious Places During Navratri 2025.

Instructions were also issued that on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr and Ramnavami, the district should be divided into sectors and zones and magistrates and adequate police force should be deployed at sensitive places along with police pickets, static magistrates and gazetted officers.

Adequate security arrangements should be made at railway stations, bus stations, markets, crowded places, venues, entertainment centres etc on Ram Navami festival and all related drills should be rehearsed, he further instructed.

Riot control plan should be rehearsed and all policemen should be deployed with anti-riot equipment. Quick Response Teams should be kept in readiness at strategic points, he said.

Monitoring of mixed/sensitive areas through drone cameras, deployment of adequate police force on procession routes, especially junction points etc, installation of CCTV cameras should be done as per requirement, the UP DGP directed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)