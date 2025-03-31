Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 31 (ANI): A violent altercation erupted between two groups of people in the Jani Police Station limits of Meerut on Sunday after Eid prayers, leading to multiple injuries and later a police crackdown on the accused.

The clash, reportedly triggered after an argument between two individuals--Nazim and Zahid--while returning to their home after offering namaz, escalated into a large-scale confrontation involving stone pelting and the use of lathis.

According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Rural, Rakesh Kumar Mishra, the initial disagreement took place the previous evening and escalated on Monday.

"Two people, Nazim and Zahid, had an argument last evening. After today's namaz, when the two were returning to their respective homes, they again got into an argument and many people from either side, clashed. Stones were pelted, and lathi were also used. Many people are injured and are being treated at the hospital. We have come across a video where some people can be seen firing shots, which is also being investigated," said the SP.

The police have registered a case based on complaints from both sides. Three individuals have been arrested, and teams have been deployed to apprehend the remaining accused.

"Currently, we have no information on anyone sustaining firearm injury. Case is being registered as per the complaint filed by both the sides, three people have been arrested so far, and teams are deployed to arrest the other accused," the SP added.

On the other hand, around 50,000 people gathered at the Shahi Eidgah in Sambhal to offer namaz on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, Sambhal DM Rajender Pensiya said on Monday.

Sambhal Superintendent of Police KK Bishnoi informed that Eid-ul-Fitr prayers were offered peacefully in Sambhal, with more than 100 Eidgahs across the region seeing smooth celebrations.

Speaking to ANI, the Sambhal DM Rajender Pensiya said, "All the arrangements were good. Around 50 thousand people visited Shahi Eidgah, and all of them offered namaz peacefully. For Navratri, we have made arrangements for water supply, electricity and cleanliness."

Security personnel in Sambhal were stationed in large numbers to maintain law and order during the religious celebrations. (ANI)

