Chandauli (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 2 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh Police have registered an FIR against more than seven police personnel in connection with the case of the gangster Kanhaiya Yadav's daughter, who was found dead inside the house in mysterious conditions on Monday.

Complainant Vijay Yadav, son of gangster Kanhaiya Yadav, lodged the FIR under section 154 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in Sayyidraja police station.

Also Read | Redmi Pad 5 Likely To Be Launched in India Soon; Expected Price, Features & Specifications.

It stated that at around 5.00 pm on the evening of May 1, the Station House Officer of Sayyidraja police station, Uday Pratap Singh, and Sanjay Singh along with four women constables and other police personnel forcibly entered the house of the complainant in his absence, and thrashed his sisters Nisha and Gunjan. The elder sister Nisha was thrashed to death by police officers, he has alleged.

The younger sister of the deceased said, "We both were alone when police personnel entered our home and started beating us. Two women police constables and 8-10 male personnel took my sister to a room and beat her, and they left after half an hour. I entered the room and saw my sister hanging from a ceiling fan."

Also Read | Eid-Ul-Fitr 2022: Kerala Govt Declares Eid Holiday on Tuesday Too.

The daughter of gangster Kanhaiya Yadav was found dead in her house in the early morning of Monday. The family of the victim claimed that the deceased was thrashed by the SHO of Saiyyedraja police station after which she died.

The incident led to protests against police officials by the local villagers near the residence of Kanhaiya Yadav. Gangster Kanhaiya Yadav also reached the crime spot soon after he received the information about his daughter's death.

Locals blocked the roads and vandalised the police vehicles that had reached the crime spot. Two policemen were injured while the protestors chased them away.

Inspector-general of police of Varanasi zone, K Satyanarayan, said that information was received that a 22-year-old woman, the elder daughter of gangster Kanhaiya Yadav, died under suspicious circumstances in the house and her younger daughter was injured.

"Two policemen of Dial 112 reached the spot immediately. The locals had blocked the road and attacked the policemen and they were seriously injured. The agitated villagers damaged the police bike as well," he said.

The injured were admitted to a hospital for treatment, IG said.

Samajwadi Party MLA Prabhu Narayan Singh Yadav, who joined the protest, said, "It is a very sad incident that happened due to the irresponsible action of the SHO and under complete negligence of the police. DM and IG have visited here, and they have assured required actions against the accused. If we find any delay in justice, we will not sit silently and raise our voices."

IG also said that at around 4.00 pm on Sunday, the police went to the house of gangster, Kanhaiya Yadav, in the Manrajpur village of Sayedaraja police station area against whom the court had issued an NBW warrant in a riot case. Kanhaiya was not present at home, after which the police returned.

However, on the demand of the family of the deceased, SHO Singh has been suspended, and we have ensured a fair investigation into the case, to maintain law and order in the area, a police force has been deployed, said the IG. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)