Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 8 (ANI): The Yogi government has taken strong action against several Consolidation Directorate officials for delay, negligence, and irregularities in the disposal of consolidation-related cases.

In this sequence, the Revenue Commissioner withheld the salaries of officers in Jaunpur on Tuesday for lack of satisfactory work, laxity and negligence in the disposal of cases pending for more than ten years. Furthermore, clarification has been sought from all of them.

Also Read | Global Wine Output Falls to Lowest Level in 60-years.

Consolidation Commissioner GS Naveen Kumar said that, as per the intention of the Chief Minister, action is being taken on a war footing to settle the pending cases of consolidation. In the same sequence, the consolidation works of the Vindhyachal and Varanasi divisions were reviewed village-wise in Varanasi on Tuesday.

Officials whose salaries have been withheld and explanations sought from them include Mirzapur's Bandobast Officer Consolidation Narendra Singh, Dhanraj Yadav, Consolidation Officer Gajadhar Singh, Jaunpur's Deputy Director Consolidation Somnath Mishra, Bandobast Consolidation Officer Vinod Kumar Verma, Consolidation Officer Farhat Ahmed Khan, Shyamdhani Pal, Ramji Shukla, Vijay Shankar Singh, Satya Prakash Choubey, Sanjeev Kumar and Varanasi's Consolidation Officer Manoj Kumar Singh.

Also Read | Assembly Elections Voter Turnout: Mizoram Registers 78.40% Polling for 40 Seats, Nearly 72% Voting in First Phase of Chhattisgarh Polls.

At the same time, indifference, laxity, and negligence in supervising the consolidation work have led to clarification being demanded from Subhash Chandra Yadav, the Additional District Magistrate/Deputy Director of Consolidation.

During the meeting, a review was conducted for several villages, including Gaura, Madaiyan, Amoi in Mirzapur, Bhiswa in Sonbhadra district, Kamouli, Azgara, Tikari in Varanasi district, Mahuji in Chandauli district, Dhema, Suirish, Lakhesar, Khaparaha in Jaunpur district and Belsari, Chaurahi, Raipur Baghpur and others in Gazipur district.

Furthermore, instructions were given to pass whatever orders were passed by the presiding officer for transparent and quality disposal of cases, on speaking and merit. Additionally, orders were given to expedite the resolution of as many cases as possible through the village courts, ensuring a quality-oriented resolution and making justice more accessible to the litigants.

In the review meeting, instructions were given to scan the dilapidated records of the villages involved in the consolidation process with digital photos. For this, all the Deputy Directors of Consolidation have been asked to contact the District Magistrate, arrange for DG Rover at the district level itself and secure the records.

Additionally, to expedite the resolution of a large number of pending appeals in the court of Bandobast Officer Consolidation in Jaunpur, one stenographer from Bhadohi was also appointed. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)