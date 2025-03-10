Lucknow, Mar 10 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday said it has introduced a comprehensive new policy to enhance rural sanitation across the state significantly.

The policy seeks to ensure the effective operation and long-term maintenance of sanitation infrastructure in gram panchayats, aligning with the Swachh Bharat Mission's (Rural) goals, it said in a statement.

"Key focus areas include solid and liquid waste management, plastic waste disposal, faecal sludge management, and construction of biogas units under Gobardhan Yojana," the government said.

"Additionally, efforts are being intensified to streamline construction and upkeep of individual and community toilets," it added.

The government said it has made substantial progress towards declaring all villages in the state as Open Defecation Free (ODF) Plus as a result of effective waste management initiatives funded by the Swachh Bharat Mission (Rural), the 15th Central Finance Commission, the State Finance Commission, and MGNREGA.

"A remarkable 85,827 out of the total 96,174 villages have been recognized as model ODF Plus villages," it noted.

"To further solidify these achievements, a drafting committee led by the Director of Panchayati Raj has developed a detailed policy draft in collaboration with development partners and relevant departments," it said.

The new policy aims to enhance waste management systems at the gram panchayat level, ensuring that sanitation progress becomes sustainable and irreversible, the government said.

The most significant advantage of this policy is that it will empower gram panchayats to become self-reliant in managing sanitation, it added.

Detailed guidelines will be provided to panchayats for maintaining sanitation infrastructure, ensuring that toilets, waste management centers, and drainage systems remain fully functional, according to the statement.

Furthermore, installing biogas units under the Gobardhan Yojana will promote clean energy production in rural areas, advancing the government's vision of sustainable development by converting waste into valuable resources, it said.

The government said unlike previous approaches that treated cleanliness as a one-time campaign, this policy aims to integrate sanitation into the routine governance of Gram Panchayats.

This transformation is expected to uplift the living standards of children, women, and entire village communities, it added.

"A robust plan for managing solid and liquid waste will help provide clean drinking water and a healthier environment, reducing the prevalence of diseases," it said.

The Yogi Adityanath government aims to achieve complete sanitation in all gram panchayats by 2025, promising to improve health, preserve the environment, and boost the rural economy, the statement read.

The successful implementation of this policy will involve collaboration with various development organizations, technology partners, and social groups. This partnership-driven approach will enhance cleanliness and promote innovation and sustainable development in rural Uttar Pradesh, it added.

Through this initiative, the government said it aspires "to transform cleanliness in villages from a mere program to an integral aspect of everyday life", setting a benchmark for making Uttar Pradesh "the cleanest and most prosperous rural state" in India.

