Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 12 (ANI): In a landmark move aimed at boosting women's participation in the workforce, the Yogi Adityanath government has issued a new order allowing women in Uttar Pradesh to work night shifts between 7 pm and 6 am, provided they give their consent.

As per the order, the government has extended this order to cover 29 categories of hazardous industries, where women are now permitted to work. The Yogi government's move aims to empower women in the workplace.

According to the official Gazette order, employers will have to ensure women's safety, fair wages, and workplace facilities during night hours. The order mandates double wages, CCTV surveillance, transport facilities, and the presence of security guards to ensure a secure working environment.

Women employees will be allowed to work for up to six days a week. Additionally, the overtime limit has been increased from 75 hours to 144 hours per quarter, with payment at double wage rates.

Last month, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta lauded her government's decision to allow women employees to work night shifts across shops and commercial establishments in the national capital, calling it a long-overdue step toward gender equality in the workplace.

Speaking to ANI, Rekha Gupta said, "I'm amazed to think why women were denied the right to work from 9 pm to 7 am. We have repealed it. Now women can work at any time as per their convenience."The decision, formalised through a notification issued by the Lieutenant Governor, amends provisions under the Delhi Shops and Establishments Act, 1954. The announcement, initially made by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta in July, has now been officially notified by the Labour Department. (ANI)

