Is India Planning Financial Incentives to Revive Dormant Airports? PIB Fact Check Debunks Bloomberg Report Claiming New Subsidy Framework for Airlines

New Delhi, November 12: A recent Bloomberg report has sparked widespread discussion by claiming that India is planning to introduce financial incentives for airlines to revive operations at dormant or underutilised airports across the country. Citing unnamed government sources, the report suggested that the Civil Aviation Ministry was preparing a proposal to subsidize airlines that operate flights from idle airports under an expanded version of the UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) scheme.

According to Bloomberg, the proposed plan aimed to support routes connecting airports that have remained inactive despite significant public investment. The report mentioned that the government could adopt an auction-based model or direct subsidy system for airlines, depending on route viability and passenger demand. It also referred to airports like Azamgarh and Muzaffarpur, which, though recently inaugurated, reportedly see little or no passenger traffic. Did Delhi Special CP Ravindra Yadav Confirm Red Fort Blast Was Caused by CNG Explosion? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim.

An article by Bloomberg and published by @bsindia claims that India is planning to roll out financial incentives to revive dormant airports.#PIBFactCheck ❌ This claim is completely fake, baseless, and factually incorrect. ✅ No such proposal is under consideration by the… pic.twitter.com/7JSoeLuP0v — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) November 12, 2025

However, the Press Information Bureau’s Fact Check (PIB Fact Check) unit has categorically denied the report, calling it “fake, baseless, and factually incorrect.” In an official statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), PIB clarified that no such proposal to offer financial incentives for reviving dormant airports is under consideration by the Government of India. The agency urged the public and media to rely only on verified official sources for information regarding aviation policy. Did the PMO Instruct ABP News to Delete Former Union Minister RK Singh’s Interview on the Alleged INR 62,000 Crore Bihar Power Scam? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim Going Viral on Social Media.

The UDAN scheme, launched in 2016 to enhance regional connectivity, already provides limited subsidies to airlines operating on underserved routes. As per official data, the scheme has helped operationalize 93 airfields and launch 649 new routes nationwide. PIB reaffirmed that any future changes or expansions to this policy will be communicated officially and not through speculative reports.

