Sambhal (UP), Jul 18 (PTI) A government primary school teacher here has been booked for allegedly trying to molest a girl student, police said on Monday.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of parents of an 11-year-old girl, a student of Class 4, against Harpal Singh, a teacher, a senior police officer said.

The parents in their complaint alleged that on July 16, Singh called their daughter after the classes got over and tried to molest her, Superintendent of Police Chakresh Mishra said.

Police is probing the matter, he said.

