Mahakumbh Nagar, Jan 28 (PTI) Ahead of the second 'Amrit Snan' on Mauni Amavasya scheduled Wednesday, the Uttar Pradesh government has deployed more than 1,000 medical professionals in the Maha Kumbh area here, officials said on Tuesday.

Following directions issued by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, modern medical facilities, including provisions for minor to major surgeries, have been set up in every sector of the fair area, an official statement said.

Additionally, 300 specialist doctors have been stationed at a super-specialty hospital in the Mahakumbh Nagar to handle any emergency situations.

Over two lakh people have already benefited from the OPD services at the central and other hospitals, where more than 2.5 lakh pathological tests have been conducted so far, the statement said.

Dr Gaurav Dubey, the nodal medical officer for the Maha Kumbh Mela, said that devotees from across the country and abroad are availing the health services being provided in the fair area.

The state government has taken all necessary steps to ensure the safety and well-being of the devotees, he said.

