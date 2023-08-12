Lucknow, August 12: The Uttar Pradesh Government headed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will mark August 14 as “Vibhajan Vibhishika Smriti Diwas” (Partition Horrors Remembrance Day) and pay tributes to those who lost their lives in the tragedy and suffered in various ways, said the government said in a release on Saturday.

According to release, Yogi Government had observed August 14 as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day last year as well to remember the agony of millions of people who were affected during the partition of India and Pakistan and to make the young generation aware of this tragedy.

As per the intention of the CM, programmes will be organized across the 75 districts of the state to pay homage to those who lost lives in the tragedy in the presence of members of displaced families, the government release said.

Apart from this, a detailed outline has been prepared for organizing exhibitions and showing documentaries on partition. Instructions have been issued by Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra to all Secretaries, Divisional Commissioners and District Magistrates in this regard, the release said.

The events are designed to promote the spirit of unity, social harmony and human empowerment by eliminating discrimination, enmity and ill-will, it said. Two minutes silence will be observed in the memory of those who lost their lives in the violence that followed the partition of the country at the programmes. The programmes will be attended by some of the members of the families of partition victims, the official release said.

Besides, documentary films on partition will also be screened, mainly in schools, colleges and universities. Memories and records related to partition will be displayed at the exhibitions to be held at big auditoriums of all the districts. Apart from this, books exhibitions will also be held showcasing books on India’s partition.

Along with this, cooperation of various non-governmental organizations, such as Active Sindhi Council of India, Uttar Pradesh Sindhi Sabha, Uttar Pradesh Sindhi Academy and Sanatani Punjabi Mahasabha will also be taken in the state to share the pain of partition.

The scars of partition continue to remain among many people who were displaced, or lost their near and dear ones and suffered miseries of sorts during that period, the official release said.

