Prayagraj, May 23 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government has given an undertaking before the Allahabad High Court stating that the state authorities will not disturb the possession of a petitioner or demolish her constructions at Dal Mandi area of Varanasi unless the title over it is acquired through voluntary transfer or by compulsory acquisition or any other mode recognised under the law.

Taking this submission of the state on record, a division bench comprising Justices Manoj Kumar Gupta and Anish Kumar Gupta in its decision dated May 20 disposed of the writ petition filed by one Shehnaz Parveen, saying, "Keeping in mind the aforesaid stand, the writ petition stands disposed of in terms of the same."

Earlier, at one stage on May 9, the court had directed the parties to maintain the status quo of the houses coming under the purview of Dal Mandi road widening in Varanasi. Along with this, a reply was sought from the state government and district administration in this matter within a week.

The petitioner's counsel contended that the Varanasi district administration is preparing a report of compensation for all the houses. The Dal Mandi project is worth more than Rs 100 crore, so cabinet approval is necessary. The district magistrate's report will be sent to the state government.

To ease the way to Kashi Vishwanath temple, the state government has decided to widen the Dal Mandi road connecting the new road to Chowk by 17 metres (56 feet). One hundred eighty-nine houses are coming under the purview of the road widening.

According to records, most of the houses coming under the purview of the widening are built on inhabited land. Half a dozen house owners and shopkeepers of Dal Mandi have filed a petition saying that the entire market will disappear due to the width of the road.

They also said threats are being given to demolish the houses without acquiring the land.

