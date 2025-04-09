Lucknow, Apr 9 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday said it is fast-tracking the implementation of the 'Safe City' project in Noida.

Treating Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's vision as a mission, the New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA) has initiated comprehensive preparations to roll out the project in six strategic phases with an allocated budget of Rs 208.47 crore.

Also Read | Renukaswamy Murder Case: Bengaluru Court Warns Kannada Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa Over Absence From Proceedings.

A key highlight of the project is the modernization of Noida's Integrated Command and Control Center (ICCC), which will serve as the central hub for monitoring and coordination, the government said in a statement.

"Once completed, the project will seamlessly integrate all police stations, the city-wide CCTV network and the traffic management system with the ICCC," it added.

Also Read | Delhi Riots: Court Stays Till April 21 Order for Further Probe Against Law Minister Kapil Mishra for His Alleged Role in February 2020 Violence.

The government said the "system will also feature an advanced Public Address System to disseminate real-time emergency alerts, significantly enhancing the safety and responsiveness of all citizens, especially women".

According to the detailed action plan, six major components will be systematically implemented to transform Noida into a 'Safe City'.

These include a city-wide Communication Network, an Integrated Command and Control Center, Data Center Development, a CCTV-based Surveillance System, an Intelligent Traffic Management System and a Geographic Information System (GIS), it said.

The government said "all these components will be equipped with cutting-edge technologies and integrated into a unified platform for seamless city-wide monitoring and emergency response".

"This centralized system will act as a one-stop solution for managing major incidents and addressing public safety concerns effectively," it added.

As part of this initiative, the government said a state-of-the-art data center will be established within the ICCC.

Additional high-tech facilities under the 'Safe City' project include facial recognition technology, digital forensics capabilities and a modern public address network, it added.

The government said the project also encompasses deploying cryptocurrency investigation tools, panic alert systems, visual display units, bullet-PTZ (Pan-Tilt-Zoom) cameras and ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) cameras.

The government further said the Safe City framework will in total "cover 225 square kilometres of Noida, significantly enhancing the city's capability to prevent, monitor and respond to threats".

"The authority has already begun software installation and system upgrades to ensure the project's successful execution," it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)