Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 9 (ANI): With the aim to facilitate the movement of people to the religious places of the state, the Yogi government plans to run electric buses to the major religious centres of the state such as Ayodhya, Kashi, Prayagraj, Mathura, and Chitrakoot from Lucknow. For this, the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) has decided to include 250 electric buses in its fleet in the first phase.

The corporation has also sent a letter to the central government seeking a 40 per cent grant under the ‘Fame India Scheme’ Phase 2/ Fame 2 Scheme and the Government of India has already given its in-principle consent for consideration in this regard. The Transport Corporation will run inter-city electric buses under an arrangement based on the Capital Expenditure (CapEx) model.

Masoom Ali Sarwar, Managing Director, UPSRTC, said that there is a plan to increase the operation of e-buses in the Transport Corporation's fleet in compliance with the instructions of the State Government and Minister of State for Transport (Independent Charge) Daya Shankar Singh.

He further informed that the state government intends to connect major religious places like Ayodhya, Kashi, Prayagraj, Mathura, and Chitrakoot with the state capital directly through e- buses.

“Electric buses are pollution-free, environment-friendly as well as economical, "added Masoom Ali Sarwar.

In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolution, the Yogi government has decided to operate more environment-friendly and pollution-free electric buses. (ANI)

