Lucknow, April 8: The Uttar Pradesh government will spend Rs 200 crore on the sports sector in the next three months, an official statement said on Saturday.

"With this amount, the government will develop and innovate sports infrastructure facilities in the state, along with the Uttar Pradesh Sports Development Fund," the statement said. Yogi Adityanath Government in Uttar Pradesh Increases Grants to Small and Marginal Farmers Under ‘Har Khet Ko Pani’ Scheme.

The government is also planning to build sports infrastructure in the state with private participation in these three months. The Sports Department has presented an action plan to spend the allocated budget in the next three months on the schemes operated through new demand.

According to the action plan presented by the Sports department, the Uttar Pradesh Sports Development Fund will be set up between April and June with a budget of Rs 25 crore.

"A policy related to this will be prepared and sent to the government for its approval. Once the policy is approved, the required funds will be sanctioned following consultation with the Finance Department in view of the promulgated rules," it said. The Sports Development Fund will provide significant benefits to the state's top athletes. Uttar Pradesh Government To Upgrade Primary and Upper Primary Schools With Rs 2,000 Crore.

"They will be able to purchase equipment that meets international standards and will also have the chance to train and perform abroad. Additionally, players will also be able to get the services of foreign coaches, physiotherapists and psychologists. The development of the sports infrastructure in the state will be the primary focus of the Yogi Government and the Sports Department during these three months," the statement said.

A budget of Rs 116.72 crore is proposed for carrying out new constructions in various districts, in addition to improving the facilities already offered. According to this, the working organization will be chosen based on the proposal provided by the departmental officers. Further action will be taken after examining the estimate sent by the nominated executive body.

In addition, the Finance Department's opinion will be sought before granting financial approval in relation to the estimated cost.

A budget allocation of Rs 50 crore is also proposed for the construction of sports infrastructure in the state with private participation. Under this, a policy will be prepared and approval will be obtained from the competent authority. Financial approval will be given according to the opinion of the Finance Department.

Apart from this, Sports College, Fatehpur will also be provided a grant of Rs 1.50 crore by the government. "For this, a proposal regarding the proposed budget will be obtained from the Secretary Management Committee, Uttar Pradesh Sports Colleges Society. Financial approval will be given according to the opinion of the Finance Department on the proposal," the statement said.

