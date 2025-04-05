Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 5 (ANI): A para jump instructor from the Indian Air Force's Akash Ganga Skydiving team died after sustaining injuries during a demonstration drop in Uttar Pradesh's Agra on Saturday, officials said.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) expressed grief over the incident and extended condolences to the family of the deceased.

"A Para Jump Instructor from the IAF's Akash Ganga Skydiving Team succumbed to injuries sustained during a Demo Drop at Agra today. The IAF deeply mourns the loss and extends heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, standing firmly with them in this hour of grief," the IAF said in a post on X.

Further details are awaited.

This comes two days after the death of an IAF flight lieutenant, Siddharth Yadav, in a Jaguar jet crash during a night mission in Gujarat's Jamnagar on Wednesday.

"An IAF Jaguar two-seater aircraft airborne from Jamnagar Airfield crashed during a night mission. The pilots faced a technical malfunction and initiated ejection, avoiding harm to the airfield and local population. Unfortunately, one pilot succumbed to his injuries, while the other is receiving medical treatment at a hospital in Jamnagar," the IAF had said in a statement on Thursday.

Expressing sorrow, the IAF stated, "IAF deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the bereaved family." (ANI)

