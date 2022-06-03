Lucknow, Jun 3 (PTI) Leading industrialists, who attended the Uttar Pradesh's third investors' summit here on Friday, hail the state government and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for matching the Prime Minister's nation-building vision.

Gautam Adani, Chairman of Adani Group said, "The vision of Chief Minister (Yogi Adityanath) matches with the nation-building vision of Prime Minister (Narendra Modi), and this has become an example ('misaal') for other states".

Also Read | Samrat Prithviraj: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat to Attend Special Screening of Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar Starrer.

He also said the chief minister is establishing the foundations, on which Uttar Pradesh's trillion Dollar economy will be built.

"We are investing over Rs 70,000 crore in the state. We anticipate that this investment will create over 30,000 jobs. Of this investment, Rs 11,000 crore has already been spent across our transmission, new energy.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Civilian Killings: Bank Manager Vijay Beniwal Killed in Terrorist Attack, Cremated in Rajasthan's Bhagwan Village.

"We are also investing Rs 24,000 crore on road and transport infrastructure and Rs 35,000 crore on multi-modal logistics and defence sector. We are setting up South Asia's largest ammunition complex in Kanpur, and this is the largest private sector investment in UP's Defence Corridor," he said.

Chairman of Aditya Birla Group Kumar Mangalam Birla said the timing of this investment summit in Uttar Pradesh holds a special significance.

Just a few days ago, the Modi government completed 8 very successful years in office, he added.

"India has emerged as the fastest-growing large economy in the world, and it is a testament to the growth and development that we have witnessed under the leadership of our beloved Prime Minister.

"India today stands out as an investment destination in the world that is fraught with turmoil. The world today recognises India's prowess. Our Prime Minister has championed co-operative federalism on one hand and also championed competitive federalism on the other hand," Birla said.

He also said that in the 1950s, when India was in its early stages of development, Hindalco took root in Renukoot, which was in a remote corner of Uttar Pradesh.

"Over the years, our group has invested 40,000 core in the state, and today we offer direct and indirect employment to 35,000 people," he said.

Uttar Pradesh has become today clearly one of the most attractive destinations for investment in India, Birla noted.

Lauding the Centre and Uttar Pradesh government, Niranjan Hiranandani, co-founder and Managing Director of Hiranandani Group of Companies said the Prime Minister and Chief Minister are working as a double engine government.

He also said that the current government of Uttar Pradesh fulfils whatever it promises.

"In the next 5 years, we will invest every year Rs 1,000 crore on the data centre," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)