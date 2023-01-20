Mathura (UP), Jan 20 (PTI) A man was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his house in Omaxe City here, police said on Friday.

The incident happened in Vrindavan police station area on Thursday evening, they said.

The deceased has been identified as Dharmendra Singh (30). His family has alleged that he was murdered, police said.

Superintendent of Police (City) Martand Prakash Singh said Dharmendra, a native of Mant Raja village, lived alone in a flat in Omaxe City.

He worked in the Child Development Department, he said.

The SP said that liquor bottles and some plastic glasses were found in the flat. Some blood stains were also found on the floor.

He said that the father of the deceased has alleged that his son was murdered.

