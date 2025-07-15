Farrukhabad (UP), Jul 15 (PTI) A man here hanged himself, allegedly after being assaulted by two policemen, authorities said on Tuesday.

Outrage over the hanging manifested in a protest by the victim's family members, leading to an FIR against five people, including the two policemen.

The two members of the force have since been shunted out, an officer said.

The incident took place in Cheddangla Gutasi village under the Mau Darwaza Police Station limits.

Ramrahees, father of Dilip, the victim, told police that Dilip had a dispute with his wife Neeraj, who had approached the local police.

On July 14, Dilip was summoned to the local Hathiyapur police outpost.

Ramrahees, who had accompanied his son, said that at the outpost, Constable Yashwant Yadav demanded Rs 50,000 in bribe for letting Dilip go. Soon after, another constable, Mahesh Upadhyay, took Dilip inside, where he thrashed him at the behest of Rajnesh Rajput, a resident of Alupur, he said.

It is not yet known if Rajput was a relative of the family and why he was involved in the case.

Later, Upadhyay took Rs 40,000 from the family to "settle" the matter and let Dilip go, Ramharees claimed.

That night, Dilip hanged himself with a saree in his room, leaving a message written on the pants he was wearing.

The family said they discovered his body around 5 am Tuesday and raised an alarm.

When police tried to retrieve the body from the room, the family denounced them and demanded that the two cops be booked.

Additional Superintendent of Police Dr Sanjay Singh, Inspector Chandrika Prasad, and Station House Officer Balraj Bhati reached the spot to pacify the situation.

Local BJP youth leader and MP Mukesh Rajput's nephew Rahul Rajput also visited the family to offer condolences.

Following the uproar, an FIR was registered against Dilip's father-in-law Banwari Lal, brother-in-law Raju, and Rajnesh Rajput, along with constables Yashwant Yadav and Mahesh Upadhyay of the Hathiyapur outpost, an officer said.

Both constables have been suspended and sent to police lines by Superintendent of Police Aarti Singh, Additional SP Sanjay Singh said.

