Ballia (UP), Jun 12 (PTI) A man was arrested on Monday for allegedly abducting a 17-year-old girl about a year ago and repeatedly raping her, police here said

According to the police, a girl, a resident of Gadwar police station area, was abducted by Pankaj Kumar Bind of Singhachwar village here on June 30, 2022.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Hijab Row: Three Including Principal of Ganga Jamna School Arrested After Hindu Girls Allegedly Forced To Wear Headscarf.

The minor, in her statement, alleged that the accused took her to Gujarat after kidnapping her and repeatedly raped her.

On the basis of a complaint filed by the teen's brother, a case was registered against the accused on the charges of kidnapping, SHO Garhwar, Raj Kumar Singh said.

Also Read | ‘Big Step’: EAM S Jaishankar Hails Singapore's Ratification of International Solar Alliance.

On Monday, police arrested the accused and recovered the victim near Singhachwar village.

The SHO said after recording the minor's statement, section of rape and the POCSO Act have been added in the FIR.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)