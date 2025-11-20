Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 20 (ANI): An Investigation was launched against a doctor from a private hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, after he allegedly used glue to patch up a wound on the face of a child.

The family of the child has alleged that the doctor used an adhesive instead of stitches to treat the wound, risking the child's health, Chief Medical Officer, Meerut, Ashok Kataria said.

The case came to light after the child remained in discomfort, and the family approached a different hospital for treatment.

"The complaint was received yesterday. It stated that the child had a facial injury and that it was treated with something similar (to glue) instead of stitches... After discomfort, the family approached a different hospital," Ashok Kataria said.

CMO said that an investigation team has been formed to look into the incident.

"We have formed a team to investigate this matter. Action will be taken based on the report submitted by the investigation committee," he said.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

