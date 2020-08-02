Kanpur, Aug 2 (PTI) UP Technical Education Minister Kamal Rani Varun, who died of coronavirus at a Lucknow hospital on Sunday, was cremated at the Kanpur's Bhairo Ghat crematorium as per the COVID-19 protocol.

The local administration made all preparations for her last rites with state honours.

"A guard of honour was given as soon as her body reached the Bhairo Ghat crematorium," District Magistrate Dr Brahmdeo Ram Tiwari said.

Around 2 pm, an ambulance carrying the body wrapped in plastic reached Barra, where her family members paid their last respects to her from a distance, he added.

Later, the mortal remains were taken to the Bhairo Ghat electric crematorium. BJP leaders, officials, a health team and family members of the minister were present during the cremation. They paid floral tributes to her.

