Etawah (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 17 (ANI): The Minister of State for Public Works Department, Kunwar Brijesh Singh, attended the five-day Ram Katha event in Etawah, emphasising the historic significance of January 22 for the country.

After meeting with BJP workers and holding a review meeting with officials, he listened to the Ram Katha that commenced in Etawah.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh: SDRF Rescues Injured Man Trapped in Truck After It Falls Into Pandoh Dam.

Brijesh Singh, speaking to the media, said, "For the current and upcoming generations, January 22 will be more auspicious than ever for the 1.25 billion people of our country. After a struggle of nearly 500 years, Lord Rama is going to be consecrated in Ayodhya at his home again. This is a fortunate moment for all of us."

As the five-day Ram Katha event commenced in Etawah, featuring revered Sant Vijay Kaushal Ji Maharaj, Singh emphasised the dual celebration ahead of the 'Pran Prathishta' ceremony in Ayodhya.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Set To Inaugurate Projects Worth Over Rs 4,000 Crore in Kerala's Kochi on January 17.

"I am also here for this event, and it is indeed a matter of great fortune that today marks the consecration of the Ram Mandir, with its festivities starting today. Additionally, the auspicious beginning of the Ram Katha has also taken place in Etawah today," Uttar Pradesh Minister Brijesh Singh said.

Responding to Rahul Gandhi's remarks on the Ayodhya event becoming a Modi celebration, the Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh refrained from direct commentary, stating, "Follow the law as Lord Rama did, chant 'Ram Ram Sita Ram Sita Ram."

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya began on Tuesday, a week before the main ceremony. General secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Champat Rai said Ram temple will be open for 'darshan' for the general public from January 23.

Preparations are underway in full swing for the event, which is expected to be attended by thousands of dignitaries and people from all sections of society. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple on January 22.

Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram, holds great spiritual, historical and cultural significance for the people of India. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)