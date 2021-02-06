Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 6 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh government spokesman and Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), Sidharth Nath Singh on Friday slammed Congress for supporting gangster Mukhtar Ansari.

"UP has imbibed the policy of zero-tolerance towards corruption and criminals under the able leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath which has now unsettled the parties which used to support gangsters," Singh said in an official release.

He called out Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi for "shielding criminals who are the enemies of the entire nation".

"It is shameful to see how far Congress is going to shield such gangsters who are not only a threat to the society but are detrimental to the tranquillity and harmony of the entire nation. My question to Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is, what is the reason for this sympathy (towards Ansari)? The entire country is aware of how many people have fallen victim to his atrocities. How can you overlook this?" he questioned.

The Minister further alleged that Congress only cared for its own benefit at the cost of the welfare of the common people.

"The recent activities of Rahul Gandhi has exposed the Party's true colors and has also made it apparent that they only care for their own political benefits and have nothing to do with the welfare and progress of the people," he said. (ANI)

