Lucknow, Jul 4: Uttar Pradesh Rural Development Minister Rajendra Pratap Singh (Moti Singh) and his wife have been admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences here after they tested positive for COVID-19. Asked about his health, Singh told PTI on Saturday, "I am fine."

Also Read | Canada Joins the International Community in Reiterating its Serious Concern at the Passage of National Security Legislation for Hong Kong by China: Live Breaking News Headlines and Coronavirus Updates, July 4, 2020.

Asked how long is he expected to stay in the hospital, he said, "I came here only on Friday. I will follow the doctors' advice." Singh is a four-time MLA from Patti in Pratapgarh district.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)