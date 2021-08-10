Noida, Aug 10 (PTI) A 32-year-old murder accused on the run for 14 years and living under a fake identity has been arrested by the Noida Police, officials said on Tuesday.

The police have also recovered a passport and an Aadhaar card made on forged documents by the accused, who was held on Monday from Surajpur in Greater Noida, they said.

"Accused Saurabh Singh alias Vikky is a native of Kalyanpur area in Kanpur district. He had allegedly looted and killed a man in Bilhaur area of Kanpur in 2007 and had been on the run ever since," Deputy Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Elamaran G said.

"He was absconding since the incident and in order to evade arrest, he had been living on a fake identity for 14 years. He had got a driver's license and an Aadhaar card made on forged identities and he used those documents to get a passport also made," he said.

The accused, who had shown his identity as a Ghaziabad resident, was living in Greater Noida and was held following a tip-off to the local Bisrakh police, the officer said.

Over the period of his stay here, Singh had worked with various private companies under his changed identification, the police said.

During his arrest on Monday evening, the police also seized two illegal firearms along with some ammunition from his possession.

A fresh FIR has been lodged against him at the Bisrakh police station for cheating, forgery and illegal possession of firearms, they said, adding that Singh has been sent to jail.

