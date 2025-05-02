Etah (UP), May 2 (PTI) Members of the Muslim community on Friday took out a peaceful protest march in Etah to condemn the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives in Kashmir on April 22.

Led by the imams of 30 mosques, the protest was staged after Friday prayers with hundreds of participants wearing black armbands marching through the city, raising slogans such as "Down with Pakistan", "Long live India", "End terrorism", and "Hindu-Muslim unity".

A signature campaign was also conducted, drawing large participation from the community members, sources said.

Sharafat Hussain, one of the protesters, said, "A meeting was held on Thursday with the imams of all the 30 mosques in the city to condemn the Pahalgam attack and call for strong action against Pakistan."

Denouncing terrorism, the Shahi Imam of Karbala Masjid said, "A true Muslim cannot be a terrorist, and a terrorist cannot be a Muslim. Islam stands for peace and brotherhood."

The protesters also submitted a memorandum addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Etah district magistrate, demanding strict punishment for the perpetrators and firm action against Pakistan to prevent such attacks from recurring in the future.

