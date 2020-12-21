Muzaffarnagar, Dec 21 (PTI) The COVID-19 caseload in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district climbed to 7,752 on Monday as 53 fresh infections were recorded, a senior official said.

The number of active cases in the district now stands at 439.

District Magistrate Selva Kumari J said COVID-19 test results for 453 samples were received on Monday. Of these, 53 came back positive.

As many as 36 people also recovered, taking the total number of recoveries to 7,214, she said.

