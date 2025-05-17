Muzaffarnagar (UP), May 17 (PTI) A 60-year-old woman was hacked to death with a spade by her neighbour in Kadipur village of Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Saturday.

The accused, Sushil Kumar, has been arrested and a case is being registered against him, Circle Officer Ravishankar said

The woman and the accused had a confrontation over an unspecified issue. During this, Kumar attacked her with a spade, resulting in her death on the spot, the CO said.

"The body has been sent for postmortem examination, and further investigation is ongoing," he added.

