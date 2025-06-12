Lucknow, Jun 12 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government is observing 'Child Labour Prohibition Week' from June 12 to 19, state Labour Minister Anil Rajbhar said on Thursday.

The minister is participating in a crucial session on child labour at the International Labour Conference (ILC) held in Geneva, the capital of Switzerland.

Also Read | Who Is the Current Civil Aviation Minister of India?.

The International Labour Organization (ILO) underscored the urgent need to eliminate all forms of child labour. June 12 is observed annually as the Day Against Child Labour.

According to an official statement issued here, Rajbhar highlighted at the session the Uttar Pradesh government's efforts to end child labour. He called on factory owners and people to take a pledge on World Day Against Child Labour that no child will be made to work -- whether at home or in factories.

Also Read | Arunachal Pradesh Shocker: 41-Year-Old Man Arrested for Sexually Molesting Minor Girl in Itanagar.

He also highlighted that the Atal Residential Schools established in Uttar Pradesh serve as an exemplary model for delivering international-standard education to children of labourers.

He urged the global community to adopt this innovative model from Uttar Pradesh and establish similar schools worldwide to prevent children from becoming labourers.

Rajbhar announced that the state government will observe Child Labour Prohibition Week from June 12 to 19. The campaign will culminate in Lucknow.

"The week-long drive aims to reinforce the need for complete eradication of child labour in the state. UNICEF will partner with the Uttar Pradesh government in this campaign," according to the statement.

Rajbhar said, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas', India has achieved remarkable global success in expanding social security coverage over the last 11 years.

The ILO has acknowledged this progress -- India's social security coverage has grown from just 19 per cent in 2015 to 64.3 per cent in 2025. With over 94 crore citizens covered, India now ranks second globally in social security coverage, he said.

"This expansion is a direct result of the focused policies for the poor, workers, and those in the unorganised sector under the leadership of PM Modi," the minister noted.

The ILO has officially featured India's achievement on its ILOSTAT dashboard. ILO Director General Gilbert F Houngbo also commended the Indian government's welfare-centric policies for the poor and workers under PM Modi's leadership, according to the statement.

Rajbhar also attended a special session on the social security rights of gig and platform workers in Geneva. He said the session sent a powerful message to all countries that the welfare of gig and platform workers is being taken seriously at the global level.

He described the session as an eye-opener, highlighting the need for committed attention to this growing workforce.

Currently, around 8 million individuals are engaged in the gig and platform economy in India, a number projected to rise to approximately 24-25 million by 2030. Their social security needs must be recognised and addressed.

Rajbhar stated that the Uttar Pradesh Labour and Employment Department has already begun identifying the specific needs of these workers and is actively developing strategies and frameworks to support them.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)