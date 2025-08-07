Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 7 (ANI): Residential areas in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi were flooded as the water level of the River Ganga rose on Thursday following incessant heavy rainfall, causing problems for residents.

While speaking to ANI, a resident, Prakash Ram, said, "It's flooded... There are a lot of difficulties... You all have come here, bringing food and water for now. No one else has come yet. It's been 5-6 days, we are stuck..can't go outside... we wait for the boat to come to go out."

A social worker, Kishan, said, "We have come on the second day in a row to provide relief materials in the flood-affected areas with the support of NDRF. I want to send this message that in every region, across all of Uttar Pradesh, people should help those who are trapped in the floods. Social service organisations, all parties, and everyone should help them. People are stranded... small children are stuck and are not getting basic facilities.

We also request the government to ensure that relief materials are provided to the people. The ones we have spoken to told us they have been stranded for six days, and no one is paying attention to them. So, we request the government and all the institutions to ensure that relief materials reach every single individual. Every person should be helped throughout UP.", Kishan told ANI.

Pankaj Kumar Tiwari, SDRF in charge, stated that the team is continuously engaged in rescue and providing essential supplies to the people.

Speaking to ANI, Tiwari said, "People are trapped in submerged houses... they are being rescued and taken to relief camps... and essential supplies are being provided. People have been stranded for 4-5 days... our team is continuously patrolling and providing all necessary assistance."

Earlier on Wednesday, a resident, Mandakini Prakash, said that drain water had entered their locality, which could cause diseases, including dengue.

"This is drain water, not the water from the River Ganga. This causes dengue. We face a lot of difficulties. First, the transportation got shut down, and then several diseases. We want these issues to be resolved as soon as possible," the resident told ANI.

Surender Mishra said, "Students' studies have been affected. Due to the waterlogging, no one can go anywhere, and even the food is not being prepared as the vegetable vendors are not coming. After 3-4 years, it has flooded in this region."

Meanwhile, Moradabad witnessed severe waterlogging due to heavy rainfall, while floodwater entered residential areas as the river flowed above the danger mark in Prayagraj. (ANI)

