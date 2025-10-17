Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 17 (ANI): Locals and saints here in Ayodhya are encouraging everyone to adopt Swadeshi goods this Diwali festival.

Speaking to ANI, Mahamandaleshwar Vishnu Das Ji Maharaj said the morning rituals began with lamps and mantras, as devotees prepared for Diwali in Ayodhya.

"We performed puja in the Bhamaro following Swasti mantras and sacred rules. First, we placed a lamp for Lord Ram, followed by one for the Saryu, considered the elder sister of Ram in the scriptures. Lamps were also placed for Hanuman Ji, Mata Adi Shakti Maa Bhagwati Sita Ji, and the entire Ram Darbar. This marks the beginning of lamp laying on the banks of the Saryu, heralding a historic Diwali celebration in Ayodhya."

Adding to the festive spirit, Saint Diwakaracharya Ji Maharaj called Diwali a special festival and urged people to adopt Swadeshi products this Diwali.

"Not only the saints but the common people of Ayodhya, people across India, are actively participating in this festival, contributing selflessly in the service of Lord Ram. Shri Ram has been seated in the grand Ram Temple after 500 years, and we have brought earthen lamps from local potters while making all necessary arrangements. This Diwali promises to be truly remarkable," he told ANI.

Diwakaracharya further added, "I request everyone to adopt Swadeshi this Diwali, use clay lamps made locally, and light them at home. This will not only bring prosperity to your family but also support the families who work tirelessly to keep the festival alive."

Deepavali or Diwali is an Indian festival of lights. 'Deepa' means lamp or light, and 'Vali' means string or row, and Deepavali means rows of lights. It celebrates the victory of good over evil.

Diwali is a five-day festival that starts on Dhanteras. On Dhanteras, people buy jewellery or utensils and worship God. The second day is called Naraka Chaturdashi. It is also called Chhoti Diwali or Small Diwali.

The third day of Diwali is the main day of the celebrations. People worship Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on this day and offer prayers to bless them with wealth and prosperity. The fourth day of Diwali is devoted to Govardhan Puja. The fifth day is called Bhai Dooj. On this day, sisters pray for their brothers to have long and happy lives by performing the Tika ceremony, and brothers give gifts to their sisters. (ANI)

