Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 3 (ANI): Heavy deployment of security forces continued nearly one week after violence broke out in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, as police officials ensured that the Friday prayers were carried out in a peaceful manner today.

According to District Magistrate Avinash Singh, the entire city has been divided into super zones, zones and sectors, with officials deployed at various locations while religious leaders appeal to people to return straight to their homes after offering prayers.

"Today is Friday prayers, and with the aim of conducting the prayers peacefully, we have divided the entire city into super zones, zones, and sectors. Officers have been deployed at all locations. Additional forces have also been brought in from outside", the District Magistrate said.

Drones have been deployed in the area, while police officials continue to be in contact various stakeholders."Monitoring is also being done through drones... We are in communication with everyone. Religious leaders have also appealed that people offer their prayers and then return straight to their homes," the DM added.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh police conducted flag marches in Kanpur too to ensure peace during Friday prayers. Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Ashutosh Kumar Singh said that no problems have arisen till now. "There is no disorder of any kind here... Police are deployed everywhere."

Uttar Pradesh police have arrested Ittehad-e-Millat Council (IMC) National General Secretary Nafees Khan and his son Farman Khan in connection with the September 26 protests in Bareilly, taking the total arrests in the case to 81. According to the police, Farman used to handle the Facebook page of IMC.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Bareilly Anurag Arya informed that Nafees and his son revealed that "everyone was involved in the conspiracy".

A group of people had gathered outside Ala Hazrat Dargah and IMC chief Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan's house, holding "I Love Mohammad" placards. The protestors allegedly pelted stones at the police during the protest after the Friday prayers.

In response to the unrest, the Bareilly administration suspended mobile internet and broadband services for 48 hours, from 3 pm on October 2 to 3 pm on October 4. (ANI)

